Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 274,477 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274,477 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Aflac worth $41,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,295,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 73.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,421,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,737,000 after buying an additional 602,778 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $5,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aflac by 30.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,027,000 after acquiring an additional 916,695 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,654 shares of company stock worth $788,551. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,562. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.83.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

