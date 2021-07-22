Frontier Wealth Management LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,603,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,588 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,299.6% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 854,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after acquiring an additional 793,287 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $20,769,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,098,000 after acquiring an additional 608,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 220.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 880,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after acquiring an additional 605,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.67 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $30.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.66.

