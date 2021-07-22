Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $381,000 Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PNQI opened at $255.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.10. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $181.13 and a 52-week high of $264.71.

