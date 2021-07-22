1,756 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after buying an additional 27,590 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after buying an additional 65,632 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 178.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 130,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 19.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $144.57 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $104.00 and a one year high of $150.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.74. The firm has a market cap of $180.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.96.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

