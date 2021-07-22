Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 143,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 61,880 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Livent by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,024,000 after buying an additional 1,043,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter worth $1,066,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Livent Co. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

