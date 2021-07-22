Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $284.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.32 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.