Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 300 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 81,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,627,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of -95.45, a PEG ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.32. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. cut their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

