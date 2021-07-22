Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $343,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 799.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 126.3% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 877,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,451,000 after purchasing an additional 393,721 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 86,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Fiserv by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 409,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,806,000 after acquiring an additional 250,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ FISV opened at $110.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.