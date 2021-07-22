HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $290.00 at Raymond James

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.48.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $249.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $254.45. The firm has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total transaction of $1,592,323.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,446 shares of company stock worth $68,773,585. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,339,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after buying an additional 2,516,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $548,149,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,011,000 after buying an additional 314,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.