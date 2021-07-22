Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Greene County Bancorp has increased its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCBC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,483. Greene County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $252.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 31.94%.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

