Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.16. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$4.15, with a volume of 3,225 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$595.26 million and a PE ratio of -421.00.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. acquired 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$117,608.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,319,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$78,661,344.42.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

