-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to report ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Repare Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPTX. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $799,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $352,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 497,057 shares of company stock worth $16,703,808. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,485,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.