Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $13.50 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “On the NYSE, shares of Deutsche Bank have underperformed the industry in the past year. Its efforts to improve financials by offloading unprofitable businesses and continued investments in growth areas are commendable. Focus on reducing adjusted costs to €16.7 billion by 2022 through several cost-saving efforts might support the bottom line. Notably, the bank remains committed to counterbalancing high regulatory costs through these cost-saving measures. Deutsche Bank's stable funding base makes it poised for growth, backed by a gradually improving economy. Yet, low interest rates keep margins under pressure. Also, litigation issues related to past misconducts continue and legal costs might deter bottom-line growth. Challenging business conditions in the domestic economy might also impede the company’s top-line growth in the near term.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE DB traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $12.34. 57,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,073. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 366.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,088,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141,858 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,782,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth about $57,207,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,677,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,818 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

