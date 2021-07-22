Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,486,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.8% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $57,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.18. 532,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,488,336. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $327.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

