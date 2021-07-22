Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Announces Earnings Results

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NVS opened at $90.48 on Thursday. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.96. The stock has a market cap of $207.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novartis stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Novartis comprises 2.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $32,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

