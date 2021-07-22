Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $34.48 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1,193.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,907 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $34,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,425,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 14.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,442,000 after acquiring an additional 59,169 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $615,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 183,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,018,000 after purchasing an additional 569,192 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of DFS stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.05. The company had a trading volume of 27,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.52. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $127.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.