Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives $198.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.00.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $1,718,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,338 shares in the company, valued at $718,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $264.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.21. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $266.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

