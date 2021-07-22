Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.87. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,712,820 shares of company stock worth $971,777,780. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

