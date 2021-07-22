Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

NYSE:CMA opened at $68.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. Comerica has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Comerica alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMA. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.