Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.72%.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,790. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $246.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $44,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $37,417.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $215,747. Corporate insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

