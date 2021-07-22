First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:FIV)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.
Shares of NYSE:FIV traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,788. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile
