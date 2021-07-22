First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:FIV)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:FIV traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,788. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

