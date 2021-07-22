Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (RBNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on August 12th

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Reliant Bancorp has increased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ RBNC traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $27.23. 67 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,630. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $446.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.99. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 28.79%. Research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.