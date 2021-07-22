Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

Shares of BANR stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $52.46. The company had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Banner has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $60.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.81.

Get Banner alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BANR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Banner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

In other news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.