Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $551.46 Million

Brokerages expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report $551.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $559.40 million and the lowest is $538.05 million. LHC Group posted sales of $487.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

LHCG traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $207.49. 109,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,037. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.50. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $170.01 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,657,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

