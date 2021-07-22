Blockburn Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (BURN)

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Blockburn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockburn has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Blockburn has a market capitalization of $61,160.45 and $1.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.81 or 0.00304941 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Blockburn Coin Profile

Blockburn is a coin. Blockburn’s total supply is 1,977,738,958 coins and its circulating supply is 1,972,738,958 coins. The official website for Blockburn is blockburn.io . Blockburn’s official Twitter account is @blockburnHQ

Buying and Selling Blockburn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockburn directly using US dollars.

