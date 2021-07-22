Marlin (POND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.55 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $38.55 million and $3.61 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00038987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00106668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00140575 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,051.09 or 0.99922738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

