Wagerr Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Wagerr has a market cap of $6.34 million and $16,887.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.84 or 0.00248920 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 219,420,197 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

