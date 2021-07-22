CCUniverse Reaches Market Capitalization of $9,627.47 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $9,627.47 and approximately $203.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006170 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000110 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000036 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001153 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.