Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.77 Million Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 602.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of RH worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RH by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in RH by 1,576.9% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in RH by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in RH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock opened at $673.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $659.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. RH has a 12 month low of $277.02 and a 12 month high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RH will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.31.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

