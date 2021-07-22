Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,282 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 109.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,655 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 12.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,355 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 147.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,733,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 8.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,724,000 after purchasing an additional 626,312 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chegg alerts:

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $23,745,678.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHGG opened at $85.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.84 and a 12-month high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities started coverage on Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.