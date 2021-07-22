iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stake Raised by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 172,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 119,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 32,049 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.00 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.78 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.04.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

