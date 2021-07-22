30,000 Shares in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Acquired by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth approximately $48,661,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth approximately $31,629,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth approximately $30,177,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Zhihu during the first quarter worth approximately $19,464,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter worth $17,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZH opened at $11.91 on Thursday. Zhihu Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.97 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 target price for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, 86 Research assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

