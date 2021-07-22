Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,502 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 21.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 11.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT stock opened at $256.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.25. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.00 and a fifty-two week high of $256.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

