Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $708,000 Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 142,915 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,603 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 672 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,599 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD opened at $145.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.04.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.