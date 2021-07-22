Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.63 Million Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,662 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.24% of Outfront Media worth $7,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Outfront Media by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,212,000 after buying an additional 6,881,162 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 4,077,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,022,000 after purchasing an additional 463,619 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 4,566.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,279,000 after purchasing an additional 65,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,128,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,467,000 after purchasing an additional 649,510 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 103.50, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.91.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. increased their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.