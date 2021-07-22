Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $495,000 in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Artius Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AACQ. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $20,239,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $17,188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Artius Acquisition by 189.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,310,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,469 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Artius Acquisition by 510.8% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,406,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,448,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AACQ traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $6.56. 2,049,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,232. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Artius Acquisition in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles Drucker bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

