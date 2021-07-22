Select Equity Group L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 133.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in ShotSpotter were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in ShotSpotter by 27.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ShotSpotter by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in ShotSpotter by 14.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ShotSpotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $789,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,139 shares of company stock valued at $163,860. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ShotSpotter stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 37,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,346. The company has a market capitalization of $573.60 million, a PE ratio of 446.50, a P/E/G ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.35. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.54.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

