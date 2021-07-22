Bluefin Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Hycroft Mining worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYMC. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 59,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 93,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 53,333 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hycroft Mining stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,100. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $142.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 million. Analysts expect that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hycroft Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 34,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $100,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stanton K. Rideout purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,201,307 shares of company stock worth $4,185,923 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

