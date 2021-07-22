Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases 833 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 23.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,309,949. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $177.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $96.05.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.