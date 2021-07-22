CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Holdings Reduced by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. decreased its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in CEVA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

CEVA stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.09. The stock had a trading volume of 94,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,729. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.42. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 141.30 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CEVA. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

