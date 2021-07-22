Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,010 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,010 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,540,000 after purchasing an additional 413,702 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 214,944 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimera Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE CIM traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $14.65. 10,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,243. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.41%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

