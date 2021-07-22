Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 39,474 Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Ebang International during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ebang International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ebang International by 32,737.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ebang International during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ebang International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBON traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,076. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely, as well as offers routine maintenance services.

