TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Price Down 3.7% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.56. 35,822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,084,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. AlphaValue lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

