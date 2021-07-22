Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 12.0% during the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.75.

NYSE IIPR traded down $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $211.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,927. The company has a current ratio of 280.52, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.84. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

