Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 11.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after purchasing an additional 837,648 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,764,000 after purchasing an additional 108,762 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,745,000 after purchasing an additional 432,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.38. The stock had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,322. CDW Co. has a one year low of $105.87 and a one year high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.79.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Insiders sold 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

