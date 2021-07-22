TransAlta (TSE:TA) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TransAlta traded as high as C$12.64 and last traded at C$12.64, with a volume of 46717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.53.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$1,848,699.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$576,922.65.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a PE ratio of -8.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.80.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$642.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post -0.1889914 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -12.00%.

TransAlta Company Profile (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

