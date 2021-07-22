Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EGHT shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

In other news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $25,292.43. Also, CEO David Sipes bought 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,359. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EGHT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.54.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

