Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Sells 11,765 Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 28.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,765 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.71. 1,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,093. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XENT shares. SVB Leerink raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.