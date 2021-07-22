IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $986,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $18,691,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,306,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $187.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.52. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

