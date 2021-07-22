Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,700 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $280,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,143 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,880 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,600 shares of company stock worth $6,655,576. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MXIM opened at $100.07 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $105.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

